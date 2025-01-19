Alnwick Ladies game off

Town take on the bottom side this weekend

Bottom side Hull United make the long trip to face Alnwick Town ladies in the NE Regional League this Sunday.

The black and white’s fixture at South Shields was called off due to a frozen pitch last weekend and they’ve now not played for over a month.

Peter Hately’s side remain in third spot in the table after winning five and drawing three of their opening ten fixtures.

Morpeth Town ladies are launching a Women’s Football Academy and are holding a presentation and training session at Craik Park on Friday 31st January from 7.00-8.30pm.

The Academy will be delivered in partnership with Northumberland College, giving female student athletes the chance to combine their studies with professional coaching in first-class training facilities with a competitive games programme in the National Football Youth League.

The academy is open to a wide variety of subject areas and follows a 'dual career' pathway, offering fantastic opportunities in both education and sport for 16-19-year-olds.

The female academy also provides a clear pathway to Morpeth’s successful women's senior team, who kept pace with Berwick Rangers at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership by beating Heaton Hawks 3-1 last weekend.

Town’s ladies take on West Allotment Celtic at Craik Park on Sunday.