Alnwick Ladies game off
The black and white’s fixture at South Shields was called off due to a frozen pitch last weekend and they’ve now not played for over a month.
Peter Hately’s side remain in third spot in the table after winning five and drawing three of their opening ten fixtures.
Morpeth Town ladies are launching a Women’s Football Academy and are holding a presentation and training session at Craik Park on Friday 31st January from 7.00-8.30pm.
The Academy will be delivered in partnership with Northumberland College, giving female student athletes the chance to combine their studies with professional coaching in first-class training facilities with a competitive games programme in the National Football Youth League.
The academy is open to a wide variety of subject areas and follows a 'dual career' pathway, offering fantastic opportunities in both education and sport for 16-19-year-olds.
The female academy also provides a clear pathway to Morpeth’s successful women's senior team, who kept pace with Berwick Rangers at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership by beating Heaton Hawks 3-1 last weekend.
Town’s ladies take on West Allotment Celtic at Craik Park on Sunday.