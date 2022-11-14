Action from Alnwick Town’s defeat at Newcastle Independent and Alnwick Ladies’ FA Cup loss to Fylde.

Alnwick Ladies, who enjoyed a successful run in the competition last season, with games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds, were drawn at home to Fylde in this year’s event, but they exited the competition after going down to a 4-1 home defeat at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The previous afternoon, in the Northern Alliance League, Alnwick Town men went down to a 3-1 away defeat against Newcastle Independent in the Premier Division.

The defeat leaves Alnwick tenth in the league table on 14 points and on Saturday (November 19) they will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Seaton Delaval away, albeit in the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, work is continuing at a pace to install a new stand at Alnwick’s St James’ Park. Damage caused by Storm Arwen last November paved the way for the work, which has included the installation of a new concrete base and the arrival of a new stand structure, which can accommodate up to 50 seated fans.

In the NFA Minor Cup, Rothbury recorded a 2-0 home win over Ellington, whilst Alnwick Development won a high scoring match 6-4 at home against Newbiggin Hall.

North Sunderland also went through to the next round with a 6-2 away win over Blyth Rangers A, their goals coming from Rhys Hogg (2), Ross Moor, Kyle Jeffrey, Koen Ross and Adam Weightman.

Fixtures for the remaining Northern Alliance sides on Saturday are:

Division 1 - Rothbury v FC United of Newcastle;

Division 3 - Alnwick Development v Cramlington Blue Star; Wallsend Boys Club U23s v Amble.

Amateur Cup - North Sunderland v Blaydon Community.

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler picked up all three points with a hard-earned 4-2 away win over Alnmouth.

It could have been a lot easier as they led 4-0 at one stage with goals courtesy of a Gregor Sharp hat-trick and one from Liam Nesbit.

