Alnwick kick off new season with draw against Ponteland

Action from Alnwick Town’s opening day fixture in the Northern Alliance Premier Division at home to Ponteland United.

After Alnwick had an early goal ruled out for offside, the visitors clipped the crossbar before taking the lead through Rowan, whose strike separated the sides at the interval.

The second half turned into a fiery affair and after three yellow cards were brandished by the referee, Town managed to force an equaliser after 72 minutes through Bradburn,m with a fine finish from ten yards.

With momentum behind them, Eggleston burst down the left wing crossing for Molloy, who netted his first goal for the club from close range in the 76th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norvell almost made it three with a great effort which hit the bar, but Ponteland countered, and Walker equalised with a clinical finish in the closing minutes.

Last night (Wednesday) Alnwick we’re away to Wallington and on Saturday (August 13) they are away to Newbiggin.

In Division 1, Rothbury kicked off with a 1-0 home win over West Moor & Jesmond. But they left it late at Armstrong Park, with the winning goal not coming until the 88th minute when Blakey made the breakthrough.

On Wednesday, Rothbury were home to Seaton Burn and on Saturday they are home again against Willington Quay Saints.

Amble made a winning start on their return to the Alliance in Division 3 with a 5-2 away win over Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves.

Amble made a slow start and found themselves 2-0 down but they rallied with two great finishes from Joe Henderson, one of which was a 40 yards lob. Luke Taylor then put the Northumbrians 3-2 up at the break and in the second half, with a more controlled approach, they completed the fight back with Craig Muter add8ng a fourth before Henderson completed his hat-trick.

On Wednesday, Amble were home to Cramlington and on Saturday they are home to Hazelrigg Victory.

Alnwick Development won 4-2 away to West Moor & Jesmond U23’s.