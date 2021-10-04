Alnwick go to Town with big cup win

Amble FC, who currently top the North Northumberland League with three wins out of three.

The first team, playing in the Benevolent Bowl, beat Whitley Bay Reserves with a convincing 6-1 victory at St James’ Park, which guaranteed their progression to the next round.

Jordan Dobie hit a brace, captain Jake Lowes scored his first in a long time and Scott Shepherd, Ben Bradburn and Joe Eggleston were also all on target.

On the road, Alnwick Development Squad got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Ellington in Division 3.

After a cagey first half, the visitors blew the hosts away early in the second with three well taken goals. Paul Muers’ header got the ball rolling before Jay Graham scored twice to wrap the points up. Ellington grabbed a consolation in the dying minutes.

Also in Division 3, North Sunderland drew 2-2 at home with Blyth Town U23s with goals from Kyle Jeffrey and Stephen Rutter.

The Seahouses side are seventh in the table with 11 points from seven games.

In Division 1, Rothbury came from behind to beat FC United if Newcastle 6-2 away from home.

Rothbury got off to a poor start and found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 15 minutes, but they hit back to lead 3-2 at the break and added another three goals in the second half for what in the end was a comfortable victory.

Goalscorers for Rothbury were: Brown (2), Proudlock, Coe, Laidlaw and Leveney.

Fixtures for local sides in the Alliance on Saturday (October 9) are:

Premier Division - Cullercoats v Alnwick Town; NFA Minor Cup - Amble v Rothbury; Alnwick Development v Newcastle Independent Cabrito; North Sunderland v Newbiggin.

In the North Northumberland League, Alnwick Town A lost 6-1 away to Wooler.

Alnwick’s goal was scored by Joe Aynsley, whilst the Wooler goals came from Nathan Crombie (2), Gregor Sharp (2), Sam Cowan’s and Brendan Crombie.