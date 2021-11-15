Alnwick exit the Challenge Cup

Action from North Sunderland's 3-0 home win over Ellington in the Northern Alliance on Saturday.

A late penalty denied Alnwick a draw after Michael Laws equalised with a header five minutes before half time following a well worked goal on the half hour from the visitors. The undefeated league leaders secured their place in the next round with a spot kick winner ten minutes from the end.

On Saturday (November 20), Town will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Whitley Bay Reserves in the Premier League.

In Division 1, Rothbury picked up a welcome three points with a 1-0 home win over FC United of Newcastle. In a scrappy game, the only goal was scored by Chris Coe, whose shot found the net via the underside of the crossbar. On Saturday Rothbury, who are now third in the table, are home to Hebburn Town U23s, who are eighth.

In Division 3, North Sunderland faced Ellington Development at home, both sides starting the day on 14 points. The Seahouses side won 3-0 with goals from Kyle Jeffrey, Ross Moore and Chris Gardner. On Saturday, NS are away to Red House Farm.

Alnwick Development saw a 3-1 lead slip from their grasp as they went down 5-3 away to Walker Central in their top of the table clash. Marco Mackenley scored a hat-trick as Alnwick raced 3-1 in front and led 3-2 at half-time. But in a disastrous start to the second half, they conceded two goals in the opening five minutes to trail 4-3 with the home side adding a fifth before the end. On Saturday Alnwick Development are home to Newbiggin Central who are fourth.

In the North Northumberland League, leaders Amble were on Minor Cup duty and they drew 3-3 with Prudhoe YC Seniors Development, only to lose 4-1 in the penalty shoot-out.