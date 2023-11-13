Alnwick draw with Newcastle Chemfica in the battle between second and third in the premier division
The game also marked keeper Matty Alexander’s 50th appearance and he celebrated by keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw away at Newcastle Chemfica.
Alexander was called into action twice in the opening 20 minutes as Chemfica started the brighter of the two sides.
Alnwick had the better of the second half, Lewis Fairbairn missing a couple of chances, but in a game of mostly half chances, neither team could break down the other side’s defence.
The draw sees Alnwick in second place in the Bay Plastics Premier Division having played a game more than table-topping Wallington, with Newcastle Chemfica two points behind in third place having played the same number of games as Alnwick Town.
Alnwick are back on the road again on Saturday when they face Killingworth FC in the Team Valley Carpets Challenge Cup.
Amble lost 3-0 at home to Benton in the Team Valley Carpets Second Division, Scott Turner with two and Adam Stephenson scoring Benton’s goals, all in the second half, to consign second-placed Amble to their second defeat of the season.
Amble travel to Blyth Town Reserves in the Amateur Cup on Saturday.
Rothbury were in cup action at the weekend and put the disappointment of going out of the Benevolent Bowl behind them as they progressed to the last 16 of the George Dobbins League Cup, beating the second division leaders Heaton Stannington A 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1.
The visitors took the lead late in the first half before Greg Woodhorn grabbed the equaliser in the 57th minute. Both teams had chances to win the game, with Rothbury keeper Dom McMahon making an excellent save near the end to take the match to penalties.
Rothbury play Newcastle University A in the league on Saturday.
Morpeth’s game against Blyth Rangers and Ellington’s game against Newcastle Blue Star U23s in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup second round were postponed and will be played this Saturday, while North Sunderland went out of the same competition on penalties after drawing 3-3 with Wallsend Boys Club U23s. They play Heaton Stannington A in the Amateur Cup on Saturday.