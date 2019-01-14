Alnwick denied as Killingworth hit back with two late goals

Killingworth 3-2 Alnwick Town

Alnwick were denied what would have been a well earned point as AFC Killingworth struck twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a 3-2 win.

After a heavy defeat earlier in the season in a cup contest, Alnwick were looking to restore some pride and prove that the result did not reflect the current progress that the club has been making on the pitch.

Alnwick fielded a strong side, the only change to the starting 11 being Cunningham coming in for Threlfall who started from the bench.

In what would prove to be a game disrupted heavily by the strong winds, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 15th minute. A cross to the far post found Lamb in space to head home from close range. (1-0)

Alnwick, kicking with the wind, then started to create chances. Jonathyn Quinn fired just over from range, and Phil Airey was denied when one on one with the keeper.

Callum Brooks was then called into action to deny the league’s leading scorer Morien. Wingers Eastlake and Cunningham both had chances, cutting inside but put efforts wide and high, not testing the keeper in the difficult conditions.

Airey was to have one final chance of the half, and he took it. Played through one on one again, he out-muscled the centre half to slide the ball passed the onrushing goalkeeper.,1-1 and back in the game.

That was to be Airey’s final input on the game, Threlfall his replacement at half time.

Lamb almost got his second of the game shortly after the restart but saw his effort come back off the crossbar.

Drummond and Eastlake were replaced by Dundas and Henderson for fresh legs, as Morien fired another chance wide much to the dismay of his teammates and dugout.

The chances were made to pay as Alnwick took the lead in the 73rd minute. A brilliant piece of build-up play found Ryan Douglas, who put in a low cross to the far post for Jonathan Colley to smash home. A great goal and Alnwick were ahead for the first time at 1-2.

Alnwick were trying to counter attack as Killingworth pushed men forward, and Threlfall was next to go close but his effort was over the bar.

Killingworth could count themselves lucky to remain with 11 men on the pitch as Danny Lowes was cynically brought down by Scott. He received a yellow card, and then followed with two elbows to Colley and Cunningham, both going unpunished. It was disappointing that neither were deemed as fouls or seen by the officials.

The final 10 minutes and Killingworth’s pressure eventually told, Morien converting from tap-ins in the 81st and 85th minute, despite calls for offside the third stillsomehow counted and Killingworth’s lead was restored at 3-2.

Henderson had Alnwick’s final chance, but he dragged his effort just wide of the near post.