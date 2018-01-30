Alnwick denied a point by late goal

Alnwick Town 1-2 Thornaby

Joe Threlfall scored his first goal for Alnwick on Saturday, but it was not enough to prevent Town from going down to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Thornaby.

The result means the St James’ Park side remain rooted at the foot of the Northern League Division 2 table with 13 points from their 25 games played, five adrift of Darlington RA who are the team immediately above them.

Town are due to travel to face league leaders Northallerton on Saturday. The Yorkshire outfit top the table on 53 points, and whilst not many would give Town any hope of taking anything from the game on current form, the performance against Thornaby will have given players and supporters some encouragement.

Tony Brown had an early shot wide for Alnwick and Thornaby had the ball in the net only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

It was 0-0 at half-time, but the visitors took the lead in the second half, only for Threlfall to equalise by netting his first goal fior the club.

Alnwick looked as if they might hang out for a welcome point, with goalkeeper Hodgson having arguably his best performance in a Town shirt,but Thornaby hit them with a late winner with a well struck goal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies won 7-2 away to Newbiggin Hall.

Lawson led the way with four goals, with Patterson, Munro and Barrett also on target.