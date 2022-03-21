Alnwick coast to big win in Alliance League Cup

Action from Alnwick Town’s 8-0 away win at Bedlington (left), and North Sunderland’s home victory over Red House Farm.

The Premier League outfit were in complete control against their Division 3 opponents and effectively had the match won by half-time as they raced into a 5-0 lead.

Joe Eggleston netted twice to give Town a 2-0 advantage with Brett Tobertson adding a third following a scramble from a corner.

Simon Farrier then scored two to put the visitors in control at the break.

Eggleston completed his hat-trick early in the second half and added a fourth before Brad McLelland made it eight.

On Saturday (March 26), Alnwick are away to Newcastle Blue Star in the league.

Also in the League Cup, Division 1 side Rothbury lost 3-2 away to Premier League Whitley Bay Reserves.

Rothbury trailed 2-0 at half-time, but pulled a goal back through Chris Coe after 64 minutes.

However, any hopes of a fight back were dashed when the home side added a third two minutes later, although a second Rothbury goal from Stevenson after 85 minutes made for an interesting finale.

Alnwick Development were away to FC United of Newcastle in the Gardiner Cup where they went down to a 2-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Alnwick Development are home to North Sunderland in Division 3.

North Sunderland were home to Red House Farm in Division 3 and they climbed the table to fourth with a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Goalscorers for the Seahouses side were: Tom Allan (2), Kyle Jeffrey (2), Richard Stanwix and Evan Moir.

Amble are the champions of the North Northumberland League. They beat local rivals and eventual runners-up Alnmouth 4-0 in their final game, with Connor Stroughton netting a hat-trick.

The victory made it 13 wins and one draw from their 14 matches played, maintaining their unbeaten record throughout the season in which they scored 101 goals.