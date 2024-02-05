Alnwick bow out of the Benevolent Bowl and Amble concede six in the league

Alnwick lost to Wallington in the quarter final of the Benevolent Bowl on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Alnwick hosted Wallington at Greensfield 3G for their Benevolent Bowl quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Sadly, their hopes of cup glory were dashed when league leaders Wallington went home 4-2 winners. Alnwick’s goals came from captain Ross Straughan and a penalty from Michael Laws.

There was some good news for the team, with the return of Jamie Clark, after 10 months out with an injury, as a second-half substitute.

Alnwick are back in league action on Saturday when they host Haltwhistle Jubilee.

Amble shipped six goals without reply in their defeat at the hands of Heaton Stannington A.

Their opponents top the league and took their record this season to 11 wins out of 13 and a goal difference of 47, which is the best in the whole of the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance.

Heaton Stannington won the corresponding fixture 4-1 at the start of the year, and did the double over Amble with goals from Tomas Boothroyd, Charles Nagel, Ryan Bailey, Marcus Peters and two from Andrew Tallen, who is second in the goalscoring charts with 16.

Amble keeper Callum Brooks is still the leader in the Golden Gloves competition despite Saturday’s setback.

Rothbury’s two goals in their 2-0 win away at Newcastle Benfield came from Adam Bains in the 23rd minute, to take his tally to 16 for the season, and Bobby Stone six minutes later.

Rothbury had further chances to extend their lead in a dominant performance which put the disappointment of the home defeat against Wideopen the previous weekend behind them.

Ryan Gair has been named the club’s Player of the Month for January. Gair put in two excellent, man of the match performances on his return from injury to win the award.

Morpeth drew 1-1 with Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs, their goal coming from Zac Benjamin. They face a tough away game at Heaton Stannington on Saturday.