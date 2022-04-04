Alnwick bounce back to winning ways

Action from Alnwick's 5-1 away victory over Haltwhistle Jubilee in the League Cup.

The 4-1 reverse at the hands of Prudhoe YC Seniors in the Northern Alliance Premier Division was the St James’ Park side’s first loss in ten games.

But on Saturday, in the League Cup, they got back to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 away victory, which books their place in the next round.

Goalscorers for the first team on Saturday were: Jamie Norvell, Scott Shepherd, Sammy Watson, Ollie Barnett and Joe Eggleston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick are back in action under the floodlights at St James’ Park on Friday (April 8) when they host Wallington in the Senior Benevolent Bowl.

In Division 1, Rothbury went down to a 2-1 away defeat on their trip to Seaton Burn. The defeat leaves the anorthumbrians seventh in the table with 30 points from 22 games played.

Rothbury’s next game is not until April 13 when they are away to Forest Hall in the league.

In Division 3, Alnwick Town Development enjoyed a 6-4 away win over bottom of the table Fawdon.

Andrew Murray did most of the damage netting four goals, with the others coming from Peter Murray and Thomas Forster.

North Sunderland were away to Whickham U23s in the Gardiner Cup where they won 4-1 to book their place in the next round.

Kyle Jeffrey scored two goals with Tom Allan and Tichard StNwix also both on target.

On Saturday, the Seahouses side are away to Whitley Bay SC A in Division 3 before taking on league leaders Walker Central at home next Wednesday (April 13).

Meanwhile, Alnwick Town FC are looking for new coaches to join the club and any interested parties are asked to contact them via any of their social media platforms.