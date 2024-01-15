Alnwick and Rothbury win in the league while Amble lose to the league leaders

Alnwick travelled to Killingworth on Friday night for their Bay Plastics Premier Division match.

Libby Rees was back on the scoresheet again for Alnwick Town FC Ladies, scoring both goals in the win against Redcar. Picture: Alnwick Town FC Ladies

Killingworth are struggling in the league and sit second from bottom, while Alnwick are third, having played four games less than second-placed Newcastle Independent, who are just one point ahead of them.

Simon Farrier scored his seventh league goal of the season and Kieran Hogg got his name on the scoresheet as Alnwick took all three points. Rio Eastway scored for the home team.

Alnwick Town Ladies battled back from going in at half time 1-0 down away at Redcar to replicate the men’s result. Player of the Match Libby Rees got both the Ladies’ goals.

Amble took the lead in their game against league leaders Heaton Stannington A, scoring through Jadyn Ford before the home team equalised in the 44th minute.

Heaton had more of the ball in the second half, although Amble looked good on the counter but couldn’t find a way past the opponent’s keeper.

The game moved away from Amble after Heaton brought on fresh legs, finally breaking Amble’s resistance in the 70th minute to take the lead. Two late goals saw the home team win 4-1.

Amble are third in the table, five points behind Heaton having played a game more.

Rothbury came from behind to beat Forest Hall 5-2. Adam Bains levelled the score from the penalty spot after Greg Woodburn was fouled.

Euan Gibson then scored his first senior goal for the club to take Rothbury ahead before notching up an assist when Bains, who is the league’s top scorer with 15 goals, headed home his cross.

Rothbury had chances to go further ahead in the second half before finally scoring their fourth when substitutes Lewis Leveny and Bobby Stone combined, Stone getting the goal.

Forest Hall pulled one back after a free kick before Greg Woodburn made sure of the points and a return to winning ways for Rothbury.