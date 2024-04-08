Alnmouth win the Robson Cup with victory over North Sunderland Reserves

The Alnmouth players celebrate after winning the Robson Cup. Picture: Michael Fawcus

Andy Murray shot Alnmouth ahead in the 10th minute and although Jak Dodd levelled, further strikes from Rob Brown, Kieran Dover and a second from Murray secured the trophy.

The Bonny Blues can complete a double if they beat or draw with title challengers Swarland at Hotspur Park in their final league fixture on Saturday.

Lowick United and Longhoughton Rangers meet in the Lancaster Laidler final this weekend.

The sides faced each other in a league game on Saturday and Lowick manager Frazer Howie was ‘over the moon’ to take a point.

Basement side Lowick’s Cole Wallace scored with a chip from distance while the Rangers found the net through an unfortunate own goal with 10 minutes to go.

“We did well to hold our own with a slightly weakened team,” said Howie.

“We have added much-needed depth and experience to the squad and the original players have come on massively.

“For it only being our second season as a re-formed team, I think we’ve done exceptionally well and that’s credit to all the players and members of the club. With ex-Lowick player and manager Alan Fairbairn helping us out, it’s going well.”

Longhoughton were left frustrated with the draw and David Arscott said: “We took the opportunity to give some fringe players the chance to stake their claim for the cup final.”

Rangers missed a penalty in the first half before the wind picked up.