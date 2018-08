The Berwick Charities Cup reached its climax on Saturday when the final was played off on The Stanks.

In an entertaining game, Alnmouth lifted the trophy with a 4-2 win over last year’s winners, the Weekend Warriors.

Alnmouth opened the scoring through Phil Bright before Martyn Tait equalised for the Warriors. An Andy Murray penalty put Alnmouth 2-1 in front and it was 3-1 at half-time after Bright scored again. Darren Gillon made it 3-2 before Robert Baker scored Alnmouth’s fourth