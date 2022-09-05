Alliance round-up - Burradon, Seaton Delaval and Cramlington United win in cups

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Cramlington United v Killingworth in the Northern Alliance Challenge Cup. Picture by Colin Livingstone.

In the Premier Division Challenge Cup, Cramlinmgton United were 3-2 away winners over Killingworth.

There was also a 4-0 home win for Burradon & New Fordley over Gateshead Rutherford, whilst Seaton Delaval overcame the challenge of visitors Newbiggin 5-4 on penalties, after the sides had drawn 0-0 after 90 minutes.

In the Division 1 Combination Cup, Seaton Burn won 2-0 away to FC United of Newcastle, whilst Bedlington were 2-1 winners at Whitburn & Cleadon. Stobswood Welfare also won on the road, 4-1 away to Rothbury.

In the Division 2 Amateur Cup, Blyth Town U23s won 3-2 away to Ellington, but there was an 8-0 away defeat for Seaton Sluice at Newcastle University A.

In the Division 3 Cowey Cup, there was no local success with Cramlington Blue Star going down 6-0 at home to Heddon United and Blyth Rangers losing 2-1 at home to Alnwick Town Development.

Fixtures for local sides in the Alliance this Saturday (September 10) are:

Burradon & New Fordley v Ponteland United; Cramlington United v Newcastle Independent; Seaton Delaval v Newbiggin; Gosforth Bohemiens v Bedlington; Hexham v Seaton Burn; Red House Farm v Ellington; Walker Central v Blyth Town U23s; Alnwick Town Dev v Blyth Rangers; Ashington Res v West Moor & Jesmond.

In the Northern League Division 2, Bedlington Terriers remain unbeaten after eight games (including six wins) following a 3-1 away win over Chester le Street on Saturday.

All the goals came in the second half courtesy of Richardson (2) and Wilson.

They are now third in the table on 20 points and on Saturday are home to Washington.

Blyth Town, who are seventh on 19 points, also picked up their sixth league victory with a 4-0 home win over Ryton & Crawcrook.

Goalscorers for Blyth were Dillan Short, Brandon Slater (2) and Alfie Marriott.

On Saturday, Blyth are away to Birtley Town.