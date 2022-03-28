Allan goal seals Berwick win in Lowland Cup tie

Action from Berwick Rangers’ 1-0 home win over Gala in the Lowland League Cup at Shielfield on Saturday. Picture by Alan Bell.

With League champions Bonnyrigg Rose having withdrawn from the event to concentrate on the pyramid play-offs, it means Stuart Malcolm’s side progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Shielfield was bathed in sunshine for the fixture, but unfortunately the quality of football on show failed to match the conditions.

Goalmouth action was few and far between and neither goalkeeper was really tested.

Fans had to wait until the 83rd minute until there was a breakthrough when Lewis Allan bagged the only goal of the game, turning the ball into the net at his second attempt following a cross by Williamson to the back post which was headed down by substitute Stewart.

On Saturday, April 2, Berwick are without a league fixture as their scheduled opponents, East Kilbride (away), are still involved in the South Cup. The game has been rearranged for Tuesday (April 5) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

In the East of Scotland League, 13th placed Tweedmouth Rangers faced Haddington Athletic in the A Conference at home when they went down to a 4-0 defeat. On Saturday Tweedmouth are away to Armadale in the League Cup.

In the Border Amateur League, unbeaten Tweedmouth Amateurs were due to face Kelso Thistle in the B Division, but the opposition were unable to raise a team due to a covid outbreak in their camp.

In the C Division it was local derby day with Highfields United taking on Spittal Rovers. And what a cracker of a match it turned out to be, the teams sharing the spoils after an entertaining 6-6 draw.

Scorers for Highfields were Martin Inglis (2), Kevin France, Kurt Yule, an own goal and a last gasp equaliser from Ryan Lillico. Spittal’s scorers were: Thomas Grey (4), Rhys Bloomfield and Ben Fairbairn.

Berwick Colts picked up three points with a 1-0 away over Gala Fairydean Amateurs.