Newcastle Airport has added 12 extra flights, providing 5,000 additional seats, for fans to follow Newcastle United across Europe in the Champions League.

The Magpies will take on reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille and Union Saint-Gilloise away from home.

Supporters can be at the heart of the action and watch Newcastle face Paris Saint-Germain by flying to Paris with Air France or easyJet.

For the Marseille fixture, easyJet will operate a direct service, while sports tour operators Wonky Sheep and Worldchoice Sports are offering dedicated charter flights to the French city.

Fans heading to the Bayer Leverkusen match can fly to Dusseldorf with Eurowings and easyJet, or to Cologne on charter services arranged by the tour operators, with both cities offering convenient road and rail links to Leverkusen.

Alongside the additional flights, supporters can also take advantage of the Airport’s existing scheduled services to reach the European destinations, including connecting via London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris.

Chris Ion, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We’re delighted to have secured 12 additional flights, offering 5,000 extra seats, to provide fans with even more choice to follow Newcastle United across Europe in the Champions League.

“We know how much these away trips mean to supporters and it has been a real team effort with our airline partners and trusted ATOL-protected sports tour operators to put these extra services in place.

“We can’t wait to see thousands of Newcastle fans flying from the Airport to cheer on the club, and we also look forward to welcoming supporters from across Europe to the region when their teams play at St James’ Park.”

For the latest flight information, including details of the additional services, visit www.newcastleairport.com/our-destinations/champions-league-flight-guide.

Flights can be booked directly with the airlines or through the tour operators.