AFC Newbiggin's ambitious plans take a step forward after planning approval granted
The application by AFC Newbiggin was for the addition of floodlights, two 50-seater stands, a gate cabin, secure fencing and two pitch shelters.
The approval is a massive fillip for the club, which has expanded and improved its facilities for all age groups – from seniors, reserves and juniors.
It will give the senior side the potential and the ability to move further up the leagues, including into the Northern League.
The club hopes the work can start as soon as possible.
Leslie Bates, the club’s social media administrator and press officer, said: “We would like to thank Carter-Smith Planning Consultants who did an excellent job throughout the process and kept it very professional – with their communication between us and them second to none.
“Thanks as well to Ian Rutherford, who helped with the drawings, and the Northumberland County Council Planning Team for all their hard work.”