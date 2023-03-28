News you can trust since 1854
AFC Fylde v Blyth Spartans to be streamed live online as part of National League North pilot scheme

Blyth Spartans’ match tonight will be streamed live online as part of a pilot scheme to introduce streaming for National League North matches.

By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:34 BST

The game, away to league leaders AFC Fylde, will be accessible on the league’s website in order to test the viability of streaming in the division and its southern counterpart.

If the pilot scheme goes well, the league will begin investigating how to introduce streaming more broadly, given the varying levels of infrastructure in place at grounds in the league.

How to watch National League North test games

A match pass will cost £9.50 and can be purchased by signing up at nationalleaguetv.com and selecting a ‘National League North/South Match Pass’ from the options.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

This could be a tough game away for relegation-troubled Blyth. (Image: Stephen Beecroft)
