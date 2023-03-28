The game, away to league leaders AFC Fylde, will be accessible on the league’s website in order to test the viability of streaming in the division and its southern counterpart.

If the pilot scheme goes well, the league will begin investigating how to introduce streaming more broadly, given the varying levels of infrastructure in place at grounds in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch National League North test games

A match pass will cost £9.50 and can be purchased by signing up at nationalleaguetv.com and selecting a ‘National League North/South Match Pass’ from the options.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad