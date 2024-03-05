Jon Shaw fielded a young side for the cup tie. Picture: Blyth Spartans

With such a quick turnaround between games, the manager turned to the U19s and said: “The quick turnaround, the size of our squad with the injuries that we’ve had and the way we’re just trying to look after people, there’s a couple of perfect opportunities to get to see the young lads in the squad.”

The youngsters held out until the 35th minute, when Benfield took the lead.

Blyth kept looking for openings and were rewarded when second-half substitute Zach Simpson grabbed an equaliser in the last minute of normal time.

A spot of pinball in the Benfield box in stoppage time almost saw Blyth nick the win, but the game ended all square and went to penalties.

Benfield converted four of their penalties to go through.