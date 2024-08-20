A game of two halves as Ashington fight back to force a replay in FA Cup tie

Jay Errington, seen here scoring against Ossett, made the difference when he came on against Bishop Auckland. Picture: Ian Brodie

It wasn’t primarily the half-time pep talk which led to a complete transformation in Ashington’s performance as they battled back to force a replay against Bishop Auckland in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Joint head coach Richie Hill revealed afterwards that during the interval, an ‘honest, open discussion’ was held in the changing rooms and before the second half got underway, the management team had made the decision to replace Matty Slocombe with striker Jay Errington.

And the difference was chalk and cheese. The Colliers – awful in the first period and guilty of constantly giving the ball away – deservedly got back on terms with a quality strike from Cyril Giraud, and they should have gone on to win the match.

This was the second instalment between the two teams – Bishops having won the league clash 2-1 on the same ground earlier in the week – and this game which was beamed out live by the BBC didn’t disappoint supporters who were inside the ground or watching via iplayer, red button and online.

Now another titanic and mouth-watering clash will take place tonight (Tuesday) when the replay is staged at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park with a 7.45pm kick off.

The first action came in the fifth minute when a dangerous in-swinging corner by Craig Spooner was cleared off the line before neat combination play involving Cam Gascoigne, Spooner and Paul Van Zandvliet led to a shot from Giraud taking a deflection and going behind for a corner.

It was midway through the period when Bishops had their first shot with an effort from distance by Joe Bartliff.

However in the 23rd minute, it was the Two Blues who took the lead. Ashington’s Achilles heel came to light once again as they lost possession and when Jordan Fielding played the ball through, Louis Johnson advanced into the area before placing a left-footed shot which went wide of keeper Dan Staples and just inside the far post.

The visitors had looked composed during the first period but Ashington’s introduction of Errington was to prove a key switch.

The substitute was involved immediately as he linked with Wilson Kneeshaw to set up Giraud, but the number 11 overran the ball slightly and keeper Ryan Catterick collected.

On the hour Spooner delivered another flag kick which was headed off the line by Dale Milburn but seconds later, it was Spooner who played the ball to Giraud and a piece of magic from the midfielder resulted in the equaliser.

Giraud made space for himself as he weaved inside the area, switched the ball from his right foot to his left then drove an effort between Catterick and the near post.

After that it was one-way traffic with the Colliers much the stronger outfit as they carved out several opportunities.

On 70 minutes, Kneeshaw was clean through but his shot was saved by the legs of Catterick, then seconds later, the stopper saved at the second attempt from Van-Zandvliet.

Giraud hit the side netting before a stinging 30 yarder from Charlie Exley flashed just wide, then a drive from Kneeshaw was fingertipped away for a corner by Catterick.

Ashington just could not find a winner – so the teams go head to head again in the replay.