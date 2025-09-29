A difficult afternoon for Tweedmouth football teams

Shielfield Park. Picture: Kimberley Powell.

Tweedmouth Rangers suffered their fifth defeat of the season – and their third on the bounce.

The Borderers went down to a solitary late strike at fellow East of Scotland Third Division promotion-chasers Livingstone United.

And with a tough trip to second-placed Edinburgh United this Saturday, Rangers will look to keep up the pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

Tweedmouth are one of three sides on 12 points with three others on 15 and leaders Hawick Royal Albert on 18.

Highfields United drew 2-2 with Eyemouth United Amateurs in the Border Amateur A Division.

Lee Dodd picked himself up after being fouled to dispatch a penalty kick and Sonny Cowe came off the bench and marked his debut with a special as he jinked his way into the box and fired in a shot that ricocheted off both post before settling in the net.

Tweedmouth Amateurs were beaten 4-0 at home by Leithen Rovers in the B Division, with three of the goals coming in the final ten minutes.

The Ammies are at Stow this weekend, while Highfields host Langholm Legion.