A boy on a mission to climb the three peaks before he turns nine has summitted Snowdon.

Eight-year-old Azari James is challenging himself to reach the top of the highest mountains in each country of the UK to raise money for his football team, Amble UFC U8’s.

After completing Ben Nevis when he was just seven, Azari has now summitted Wales’ highest mountain reaching 1085m.

Persevering through relentless weather conditions, the young footballer has managed to raise an impressive £1350 for the club which will pay for the teams to take part in more tournaments this summer.

Azari and his mum Airah James climbed Snowdon to fundraise for Amble AFC U8s.

Azari’s mum, Airah James explained: “The climb went well! Azari found it more difficult than Ben Nevis due to the poor weather. We set off at 6am and were back at the base by 1pm.

"The constant wind, poor visibility and heavy rain made the final push to the summit arduous but he persevered all the way to the top.

"He was soaked wet through, cold and wanted to turn around about 15 minutes before we reached the summit but the reminder of how much he had raised for his team and how proud everybody was kept him going. He really is a trooper.”

Azari smashed through his original fundraising target of £500.

Eight-year-old Azari is on a mission to climb the three peaks before he turns nine.

His mum added: “He couldn't have done it without the support of the local community who have got behind Azari and pushed the target. Huge thanks to everybody involved and a massive thank you from Amble AFC!”

Azari’s next hurdle is to take on Scafell Pike in the summer, which will see him completing the Three Peaks Challenge before he turns nine in October.