15 years on, Berwick to mark championship anniversary

Berwick Rangers celebrate their Division 3 Championship win in 2007.

The event entitled ‘Berwick Rangers 2007 – An Evening with The Champions,’ is scheduled for Friday, March 18 in the Black & Gold Social Club at Shielfield and tickets are now on sale.

The event is being organised by Berwick Rangers legends Gary O’Connor and Grant McNicoll, both members of the 2007 title winning squad who won the Scottish Third Division Championship under manager John Coughlin.

They are promising fans an ‘absolutely unique night’ as everyone reminisces about that unforgettable season when they clinched the title with an unforgettable 1-0 home win over Arbroath on the final day of the season.

The idea for the event was spawned from the posting of a video on Facebook in 2020 of the Championship winning squad returning from celebrations in Newcastle to Berwick Town Hall which led onto the discovery of ‘fan-cam’ video footage from eight games from that season’s ‘run-in’.

Former goalkeeper O’Connor, commenting on his joint ‘COVID project’ with McNicholl, said: “We saw the Town Hall video and immediately a few of us thought that a reunion would be brilliant, so the first thing we did was check that the club were onside with the idea, which they absolutely were.

“Then we contacted the 30 players/management from 2007 and the response has been incredibly positive with only two guys yet to commit to coming along”.

McNicholl added: “What we are planning is a split evening, the first part will be clips from the 2007 run-in games, followed by short interviews from the key guys featured, then later everyone can mingle as we show the complete Berwick Rangers 1-0 Arbroath league decider, including build-up to that match and all the celebrations that followed.”