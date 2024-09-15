Fixtures released for Coquetdale Pool League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Big breaks are back on the green baize as the Coquetdale & District Pool League’s 2024/25 season starts on Sunday 29th September.

The eight teams in the League this season are the Village Inn (Longframlington), the Gate (Forestburn Gate), the Rose & Thistle (Alwinton), The Queen’s Head (Glanton), and the Rothbury sides the Turk’s Head (A and B) and the Queen’s Head (A and B).