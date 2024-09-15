Fixtures released for Coquetdale Pool League
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Big breaks are back on the green baize as the Coquetdale & District Pool League’s 2024/25 season starts on Sunday 29th September.
The eight teams in the League this season are the Village Inn (Longframlington), the Gate (Forestburn Gate), the Rose & Thistle (Alwinton), The Queen’s Head (Glanton), and the Rothbury sides the Turk’s Head (A and B) and the Queen’s Head (A and B).
The opening fixtures are – Queen’s Head Glanton v the Gate, Village Inn v Rose & Thistle, Queen’s Head A v Turk’s Head B, Turk’s Head A v Queen’s Head B.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.