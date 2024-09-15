Fixtures released for Coquetdale Pool League

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 14:47 GMT
Big breaks are back on the green baize as the Coquetdale & District Pool League’s 2024/25 season starts on Sunday 29th September.

The eight teams in the League this season are the Village Inn (Longframlington), the Gate (Forestburn Gate), the Rose & Thistle (Alwinton), The Queen’s Head (Glanton), and the Rothbury sides the Turk’s Head (A and B) and the Queen’s Head (A and B).

The opening fixtures are – Queen’s Head Glanton v the Gate, Village Inn v Rose & Thistle, Queen’s Head A v Turk’s Head B, Turk’s Head A v Queen’s Head B.

