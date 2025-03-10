Fishermen win big at Hexham in Alliance Division One

Jack Grisdale netted twice as North Sunderland surprised promotion-chasing Hexham - and boss Alan Macfarlane said: “it’s been coming.”

The Fishermen ran out 4-1 winners in Tynedale with Rhys Hogg and Tom Alan also on the scoresheet for the black and whites at the Wentworth.

“We haven’t been playing poorly,” said the boss, whose side are in ninth spot but have up to five or six games in hand on some of the sides around them.

“We’ve got two very winnable games coming up in the next two weeks, so this was a massive three points for us to start climbing the table after being stop/start since November due to poor weather. With the games in hand were looking to finish top four or five,” said Macfarlane.

They take on bottom side Blyth Rangers at Seafields on Saturday.

Morpeth went down to a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of NFS Minor Cup finalists Wallsend Boys Club u23s.

Ross Donnelly’s yellow and blacks remain nine points clear in second position, however, as they look to move up a Division.

They don’t have a scheduled game this Saturday, while Rothbury’s Division One match against Wideopen was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and they are also fixture free.