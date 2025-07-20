Fishermen take silverware in Stephen Carey Memorial Final

North Sunderland Reserves celebrated as they lifted the Stephen Carey Memorial Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Stobswood reserves in the final at Seafields in awful conditions to take the silverware - but the real winners were Hospice Care North Northumberland and The Stephen Carey Fund, who will equally share all of the money raised this year.

Swarland took third spot, beating Alnwick Percy Rovers 2-1 in the play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ellis put Swarland ahead and they almost made it two when Liam Ramsey smashed a penalty against the crossbar and they were punished as Percy Rovers levelled at the other end.

North Sunderland Reserves with the trophy

Evan Lonsdale won it with a right-footed strike in the 70th minute.

The Stephen Carey Fund collects thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes every year in memory of the former Alnmouth player, who passed away 13 years ago aged just 21 when he collapsed during a pre-season friendly.

The Fund has raised over £400,000 to date and installed over 220 defibrillators within North East communities, while also providing free access to first aid training and the provision of first aid kits to communities and sporting clubs.