Fishermen support local charity - and maintain pressure at the top

Joy Bowman, Alan Macfarlane, David Moor, and Dougie McEwan present the cheque to Amy Holtom.

North Sunderland boss Alan Macfarlane helped hand over a cheque for £1,623 to Hospicecare North Northumberland from the money raised at this year’s Stephen Carey Memorial Cup final.

He was joined by Stephen’s mam Joy Bowman, David Moor and Dougie Mcewan to present the cash to Amy Holtom from the hospice, which was described as a ‘proud moment’ by the fundraisers.

The Stephen Carey Fund brought in a bumper total of £3,245 this year, smashing the former record fundraising collected in 2024.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to North Sunderland FC for hosting this year’s event and all the helpers who make it such a success year after year, also all our fantastic sponsors, teams, referees and supporters who donated - without you we could not do it,” said an official from the charity.

Macfarlane was smiling again as his side ran out 3-0 winners over Forest Hall with goals from Rhys Hogg, from the penalty spot, Luke Strangeways and Kyle Jeffrey.

The Fishermen are joint third in Division Two of the Northern Alliance, just a point adrift of leaders Prudhoe YC reserves.

Stobswood were also 3-0 winners Hexham in Division One, while both Rothbury and Morpeth’s games were postponed due to the weather.

The Stephen Carey fund has recently presented first aid kits to Percy Rovers, Alnwick Town Ladies reserves and Ellington girls, while Macfarlane’s electrical team also fitted a defibrillator at Newbiggin Bowls Club.