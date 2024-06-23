First of the summer stills: Quoiting in Coquetdale
The traditional sport of quoits has seen a revival at local country shepherd gatherings in recent years, however.
The clink of metal near canvas tents from competitors has picked up as a number of local men have taken up the game.
While Jason Davidson and Darren Whitfield are associated with 'tekkin hod' and hipping opponents in the Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling field their attention these days, now they are in their 50s, is more towards lobbing a metal ring when lads and lasses from their academy aren't competing.
Popular local author and groundworker Richard Mason was a tough-tackling defender in his youth but hefts the metal underarm across the grass now. Age is one reason for taking up the game; tradition another.
“I first played at Alwinton Show, was a natural and got fourth place, beaten by Ken Davidson and his rather unusual way of scoring in his favour,” laughed Richard.
“After the wrestling had finished the quoits started and Darren said: ‘I've put your name down so don't disappear to the beer tent!”
The sport was popular in the coalfield and the country in the Victorian age but has been in slow decline since. With an arcane terminology of ‘gaters,’ ‘black pots,’ ‘bibbers’ and a 5 ½” quoit weighing about 5 ½ pounds, the aim is to land your quiot closest to the ‘hob.’
“Some of the best older players from Coquetdale were Harry Kidd, David Appleby and Ken Davidson. Out of the current players Darren is the bee’s knees with Jason and myself nipping at his heels.”
“The Gate Show used to have quoits but the chaps who ran it packed it in as they couldn't get enough players. I was asked to run it and in the first year had 34 entrants. I won and some claimed it was a fix,” he grins.
“Some people play for years and never improve but just enjoy the social side. Others who have never played have one go and they are great straight away. There are no teams up here like there are in the Tyne Valley.”
“The old chaps really want to pass on their knowledge and are overwhelmed to see the game getting played by so many these days. We throw 11 yards and allowed to take two steps throwing a 5.5lb quoits. The Scots throw 18 yards, no steps forward and their quoits are 9lbs. Who says there’s no North/South divide?”
With Northumbrian characters like these it's not so much Last of the Summer Wine as first drops from the copper still pot.
“I always take loads of money for the winner to hold it up with cup so it appears they’ve won mega bucks - a few people have said: ‘I'm definitely entering if you win that much,’” he says with a wink.
