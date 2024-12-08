Fell walks in old footsteps as Blyth Town take on Seahorses

Blyth Town manager Gavin Fell heads back to Whitley Bay with his team this weekend

Blyth Town boss Gav Fell steps back out on familiar turf this Saturday.

The former Whitley Bay ace, who has also coached the Seahorses and has won the FA Vase on four occasions, including with them in 2009, 2010 and 2011, will put sentiment to one side as he looks to bring back three valuable points.

His side make the short trip to the blue and whites in Northern League Division One.

Hillheads holds no surprises for Fell’s players either and they’ll head down to the coast looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Redcar Athletic at the top of the table. Town are level on points but have played two games more and trail on goal difference.

Former Wimbledon pro Fell will know that his old club would love to put one over him and will prepare accordingly against the hosts, who currently sit in 14th spot.

He has strengthened by adding Cameron Gascoigne from Ashington to the side, with the former England University captain signing up subject to League approval.

“Cameron comes into what is already a strong group, and we are convinced he will help us in the second half of the season as we continue to push in cementing our place at the top five of the table,” said a club official.

Town’s game against Guisborough Town at Gateway Park last weekend was off due to the effects of Storm Darah.

Bedlington Terriers go down to Yarm & Eaglescliffe’s Bedford Terrace ground on Saturday – and by some fixture quirk, they have to make the long journey back down to North Yorkshire to face the same side again three days later for an Ernest Armstrong Second Division Cup first round tie.

The Terriers have lost their last four games on the bounce and will be keen to turn things around before heading up to Alnwick Town for a festive derby fixture on Boxing Day.