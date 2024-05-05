Fell Run recce and social at Rothbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the first of the Northumberland Fell Runners monthly mid-week summer social/training runs and takes in a rugged 6.5 miles over the tops with 1,240 feet of ascent.

The meeting location is the Lordenshaws Car Park, ready to run for 7pm.

All are welcome with meeting afterwards in the Gate pub at Forestburn.