Fell Run recce and social at Rothbury
Rothbury’s Paul Appleby will lead a Beacon Hill Fell Race route recce for Northumberland Fell Runners next Wednesday evening. (15 May).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the first of the Northumberland Fell Runners monthly mid-week summer social/training runs and takes in a rugged 6.5 miles over the tops with 1,240 feet of ascent.
The meeting location is the Lordenshaws Car Park, ready to run for 7pm.
All are welcome with meeting afterwards in the Gate pub at Forestburn.
The Beacon Hill Race itself is set to take place on the evening of Thursday 11 July.