Fell run, cross-country and parkruns - busy time for Harriers

From a fell run in the wilds of Northumberland to the National Inter Counties cross-country and the regular array of parkruns – plenty of Alnwick Harriers were in action at the weekend.

Before this though, the prestigious annual awards were presented to members of the club on Wednesday evening. The winners were:

Most Improved Male – John Cuthbert;

Most Improved Female – Lorna Stephenson;

Male Achievement – Andy Stephenson;

Female Achievement – Carol Wall;

Athlete of the Year – Alice Tetley-Paul.

Race action now, and first of all, a big shout out to youngster Millie Breese, who represented the North East Counties at the National Inter Counties cross-country in Loughborough on Saturday. She ran well and finished in 62nd place.

A decent number of Alnwick Harriers competed in the stunning, but challenging Brough Law Fell Race.

First home for Alnwick, and good to see him back in action for the club, was David Milne, who crossed the line in a very good fourth place in 37.52. David was less than a minute behind the race winner.

Ross Wilson was next back for Alnwick, finishing 23rd in 43.08, followed by Jon Archer (48th, 46.48) and Bridget Peberdy (129th, 1.03.25), who was first in the Women’s 60 age category.

To parkruns now, and there were some good performances from Alnwick Harriers, with some PBs along the way!

Starting at the Pastures, in Alnwick, Mike Telfer led the club charge finishing fourth overall in a 21.40 PB. Meanwhile, Karen Kelly was second woman overall, in 25.08.

Results: 4 Mike Telfer 21:40; 11 Neil Hamilton 23:38; 14 Karen Kelly 25:08; 15 David Henderson 25:14; 16 Michael Henry 25:44; 21 Keith Shotton 26:30; 22 Mel Steer 27:07; 33 Mairi Campbell 30:14.

Alnwick’s Junior section is thriving and this was shown once again, this time at the Druridge Bay parkrun on Saturday.

Barnabas Harvey (JM15-17) was first home for Alnwick and fifth overall in 19.16, while there was a 26.48 PB for Anna-Grace Harvey (JW15-17).

Proving age is no barrier, the ever-green Carole Page (VW55-59) won the women’s race once again.

Results: 5 Barnabas Harvey 19:16; 10 Robert Baddeley 21:29; 12 Carole Page 21:40; 17 David Hindmarsh 22:02; 62 Anna-Grace Harvey 26:48; 83 David Cooper 28:25; 84 Peter Embleton 28:25; 93 John Ross 28:46; 111 George Williams 29:27; 194 Linda Pattewrson 44:23.

Alnwick Harriers were also in action in parkruns further afield.

Newbiggin - 17 Chris Stewart 23:49.

Rising Sun - 29 David Barnes 22:09.

Sheffield Hallam - 656 Kim Bronze 54:01.

South Shields - 50 Ian Stephenson 24:12; 127 Lorna Stephenson 30:21 PB.

Workington - 47 Richard Eastoe 28:39; 90 Gay Eastoe 55:18.

York - 68 Alice Tetley-Paul 22:09.