Fairbairn on target in Berwick victory

Skipper Erin Fairbairn shot home the winner in Berwick hockey club’s 1-0 success at Fjordhus Reivers for their third win on the spin.

The Borderers face a hectic schedule of five games in the next fortnight as they keep up the pressure at the top of the Women’s East 3 table, and were at their return fixture against derby rivals Kelso on Wednesday evening.

They are at home this Saturday to third-placed Eskvale, who were 4-0 winners in the reverse game to impose only a third loss for the Borderers all season.

Berwick are four points clear of the visitors in second spot with games in hand and they’ll be looking to extend that gap while hoping that leaders Inverleith, who have only been beaten once so far this term, slip up.

That one defeat came in a surprise recent 2-1 reverse at bottom club Falkirk & Linlithgow.

Berwick are also at home to fourth-placed Ross High next Wednesday night.