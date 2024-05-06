Ethan is the real deal as Morpeth cricket season finally gets underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Longhirst Hall side have endured a horrendous start to the cricket season as sodden pitches saw three of their opening fixtures cancelled and one against Swalwell abandoned after just 13 overs.

Morpeth beat Berwick, Alnwick, Seaton Burn, Percy Main, and Alnmouth & Lesbury en route to the Final which has been carried over from last term.

“It is fingers crossed we get some cricket,” said Morpeth vice-chairperson Gary Day.

Morpeth batted to victory at the Glebe

“All our games have been called off and even training has been difficult, plus Swalwell are a top team so going in cold against them will make it doubly difficult - we always have tough games against them.”

“The players are raring to go and get stuck into the season but with fixtures being moved it makes availability difficult with work commitments and so on,” said Day.

New overseas signing Ethan Deal hit a century as Morpeth eventually got their season started in fine style at Whickham on Bank Holiday Monday, however.

The Aussie batsman and wicket keeper had a sensational debut smashing 117 off 97 balls as Morpeth ran up a total of 246 all out from 48.1 overs.

His was the fourth wicket to fall, being caught by Scott Richardson from Matty King’s delivery. Deal had knocked the bowlers all over the park, chalking up numerous fours and seven sixes.

Matthew Senior scored 36 and opener Adam Lawn 30 as Morpeth posted a huge target to chase.

Morpeth’s bowlers then destroyed to Whickham top order as the wickets tumbled in quick succession, leaving them on 27-5 when Richardson made a stand, scoring 62 before being caught by Senior.

Tail ender Gerhardt Badenhorst, who took five Morpeth wickets, also put up a fight with the bat being 40 not out as Whickham made 155 all out from 48.2 overs.