Emily steps up as pathways earn plaudits at Alnwick Ladies

Proud dad Alan Macfarlane praised the youth set up in local women’s football as his daughter Emily stepped up into Alnwick Town’s first team squad.

Macfarlane, who is the manager at North Sunderland men’s first team in Division Two of the Northern Alliance, wasn’t there to see Emily take her place on the bench at Sunderland West End in the NE Regional Women’s Premier Division.

He had tickets – for Emily as well - to watch Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Leicester City and made the trip down to Old Trafford while being updated by text of any developments at the Alnwick game.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Emily after being selected in the first team squad - she only turned 16 last Wednesday, so it’s a massive surprise that it’s come so early, although football-wise I’m sure she’ll do fine as she’s more than capable,” said Alan.

Emily Macfarlane in action for Alnwick juniors.

“She has trained with the first team since the summer and it’s brought both her game and her confidence on loads.”

“This is coming off the back of a brilliant season with the u15s last year both personally, getting 17 goals from the left wing, and winning managers player, and as a team winning the league, she always wanted to go straight into adult football but we were happy with her just training this season so this is a fantastic bonus for Emily,” he continued.

With the Ladies sides at Alnwick, Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town all now providing a career progression in the women’s game in Northumberland, the former tough-tackling centre-back feels that the game is going in the right direction locally.

“Credit must go to Emily’s junior manager Mark Scott who has been, and continues to be fantastic with Emily every week, and to Peter Hately, all the first team set up and players as they couldn’t have been more welcoming.”

“It’s never easy introducing 15/16-year-olds into adult football and Emilys went in and loved every minute of it so far. Female football is certainly on the up and its down to clubs like Alnwick Town juniors who have been brilliant since Emily joined as a kid.”

Manger Hately’s side were 2-1 winners at Sunderland and went second in the table with Chloe Young netting both goals.

Alnwick Town’s men are at home to Darlington Town this Saturday while the women travel to York Railway Institute on Sunday.