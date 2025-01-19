Eleven weeks without a game for Berwick Hockey Club

The club have continued training but have not hit a ball in anger in nearly three months

Berwick hockey club’s long stretch without a game was extended to an incredible eleven weeks after their game against Edinburgh Uni was postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick’s inactivity on the pitch saw Inverleith go six points clear at the top as they ran out 4-0 winners at third-placed Eskvale in Women’s East Three.

The Borderers were back training at Eyemouth High School this week and they prepare to travel to EHC on Saturday.

The hosts are in fourth place with four wins from their ten games so far.

Berwick have won seven and lost one.