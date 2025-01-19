Eleven weeks without a game for Berwick Hockey Club
Berwick hockey club’s long stretch without a game was extended to an incredible eleven weeks after their game against Edinburgh Uni was postponed.
Berwick’s inactivity on the pitch saw Inverleith go six points clear at the top as they ran out 4-0 winners at third-placed Eskvale in Women’s East Three.
The Borderers were back training at Eyemouth High School this week and they prepare to travel to EHC on Saturday.
The hosts are in fourth place with four wins from their ten games so far.
Berwick have won seven and lost one.