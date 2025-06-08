Eleven out of eleven for Berwick CC

Brilliant Berwick made it eleven wins in a row as they beat Ponteland seconds by five wickets at the Pier Field.

With a mid-week William Birkett Memorial Cup nine-wicket success over Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds already under their belts, the Borderers strengthened their grip on second spot in the NCTL Third Division table.

They just missed out on promotion last term but after a storming start to this campaign, Berwick are impressing with both the bat and the ball.

They had the visitors all out for 104 in 33 overs with James Thompson taking 4-17 and Declan Mark 3-27.

Dominic Donaldson almost brought up another half century as he was bowled by Rubin Griffin on 48 to lead the scoring as Berwick made 105/5 in 22.4 overs to take the 30 points.

Donaldson slammed a six and ten fours from 37 balls faced while skipper James Patterson hit three boundaries in making his total of 24.

They have an interesting Tyneside Charity Bowl fixture scheduled at Alnmouth & Lesbury first in mid-week before taking on Benwell & Walbottle on Saturday.

It ended honours even in the battle of the Bickertons as Tillside’s NTCL Division Two fixture at third-placed Backworth was abandoned after 15 overs with them on 45/2.

Joe Bickerton hit 17 before being caught off his brother Calum Bickerton’s bowling, making it a long walk back to the pavilion while removing his helmet and gloves.

Skipper Ross Hindmarsh followed him back when he was bowled by Matthew Blake on 15.

Mark Brassell and Rory McGregor were in the middle on 8 and 4 not out respectively when the umpire called it.

Tillside remain second bottom of the table ahead of their game against Lintz at home this weekend.

The weather saw Wooler’s Division Five (North) game against Ashington Rugby abandoned as well.

They were on 35 without loss when the players trudged off in the twelfth over as their whites got a drenching.

Both openers Les porteous and Laurie Blackburn were on 14 not out as the sides took 8 points each.

Wooler go to Backworth on Saturday.