Ed Brunton 79 not out as Alnmouth go top of the table
and live on Freeview channel 276
A surprise defeat for former leaders and defending champions Newcastle City at Stocksfield blew the doors wide open for the Hipsburn side to race into pole position.
They currently have 251 points and are a point ahead of second-placed Swalwell, who scored a convincing win over neighbours Alnwick.
Alnmouth’s bowlers had the visitors all dismissed for 132 then an assured batting display handed them the 30 points by the 22nd over.
Openers Edward Brunton and Jonathon Ridley had run up 112 before Ridley walked on 46, caught by Daniel Hutton from Gary Stewart.
Brunton was 79 not out with a total including fifteen 4s and Paul Straker joined him at the wicket to knock 5 not out as they raced to the win.
Alnmouth’s fielding had been convincing to put them into a commanding position with the bat.
Chalana de Silva took another four wickets to take his season’s current total up to 42 - the Sri Lankan left arm spinner has also bowled 30 maiden overs this term.
Blaydon top scorer Daniel Hutton went for 34 when Sean Hutchinson caught him from a de Silva delivery, and the pair combined again to take the wicket of James Hooker on 15.
The turn caught out Iain Richardson who walked for a duck and Mark Mason edged behind for Laurie Robson to glove him on 2 as de Silva led the bowling figures with 4-34.
Nick Denton bowled an economical 1-26 with 4 maidens from his 12 overs, while Harry Sutherland was also 1-26 and Alex Mullins 1-14.
Paul Straker got Keiran Platford lbw and applauded Hutchinson as he took another catch to dismiss Mark Cawthorn on 13.
Alnmouth are also in the quarter finals of the Tyneside Charity Bowl, where they face Morpeth, and the Thomas Wilson League Cup, where the again face the Longhirst Hall side.
Ashington Rugby have won 2, lost 6 and seen 5 games cancelled so far this season ahead of the eagerly anticipated top v. bottom Division One clash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.