Dunstanburgh keep up the pressure in North Northumberland Golf League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Dickinson proved the real deal in Dunstanburgh A’s 12-0 win over Alnmouth Village.

He shot around 1up in his match against Sam Oliver as they piled on the pressure at the top of the North Northumberland Golf League.

Martin Carss, Craig Johnson, P. Airey, D. Hinson and Michael Ritson also won their rounds in the whitewash that left them nine points adrift of Rothbury in second going into the final week of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending champions Rothbury were 8-4 winners at Bamburgh Castle and, barring disaster in their home game against Seahouses, look like picking up the silverware again.

National World

James Lingard and Mark Clements were 1up, with Greg Woodburn and P. Evans 2&1 in the win. M. Dawson beat N. Richardson 5&4 for the hosts while M. Thompson was 4&3 against Jack Friar.

Goswick, Magdalene Fields A and Bamburgh Castle are all on 82 points.

Goswick were 7-5 winners in a tight game at Magdalene Fields a with the games between Shane Armstrong and Dan Bullen, Martin Neil and Joe Atkinson and Greg Wardhaugh and James Grant being drawn. Alan Potts and David Greenshields picked up wins for Goswick and Sean Jackson won for Magdalene Fields A.