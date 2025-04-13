Dunstanburgh golfer wins first open day of season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Jackson of Dunstanburgh scored 42 points to win the North Northumberland Golf League Open Day at Alnmouth Village.

Jackson topped a field of 69 entrants ahead of Paul Edmed of the Village club in second place on 39 points and Ken Park of Warkworth in third on 37.

The League thanked the Alnmouth club for their hospitality and smooth organisation.

Kenneth Lansbury of Alnmouth Village was the gross winner with 35 points, while Robert Jamieson of Dunstanburgh was second with 32 and Glen Waterston of Burgham third with 28.

The next NNGL Open Day is at Alnwick on the 26th April.