Dunn nets double in Rothbury success

Paul Dunn proved too hot to handle for Newcastle Benfield’s youngsters as he netted a brace in a 4-0 Rothbury success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran former Percy Main striker-turned-centre back still knows the way to goal and he impressed with one that he thundered into the back of the net.

Bobby Stone’s mazy dribble and finish had put Rothbury in front and when keeper William Hindmarsh pulled off a brilliant penalty save soon after, they must have felt it was going to be their day.

Dunn scored his screamer with a volley shortly after then added his second five minutes before the break when he headed in from a corner.

Rothbury continued their winning ways

The Reds’ number nine Adam Bains notched his fourteenth of the season in the 64th minute as Rothbury consolidated fourth spot in the Northern Alliance First Division.

Morpeth had led 2-0 and 3-1 in their game against Cramlington Town Independent in Division Two but it ended 3-3 and North Sunderland went down 3-1 at unbeaten leaders Whitley Bay SC.

Rothbury take on Winlaton Community at Armstrong Park in the First Round of the Combination Cup on Saturday while North Sunderland play Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields and Morpeth go back to Cramlington Town Independent again in the Amateur Cup.