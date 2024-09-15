Dunn nets double in Rothbury success

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:52 BST
Paul Dunn proved too hot to handle for Newcastle Benfield’s youngsters as he netted a brace in a 4-0 Rothbury success.

The veteran former Percy Main striker-turned-centre back still knows the way to goal and he impressed with one that he thundered into the back of the net.

Bobby Stone’s mazy dribble and finish had put Rothbury in front and when keeper William Hindmarsh pulled off a brilliant penalty save soon after, they must have felt it was going to be their day.

Dunn scored his screamer with a volley shortly after then added his second five minutes before the break when he headed in from a corner.

Rothbury continued their winning waysRothbury continued their winning ways
The Reds’ number nine Adam Bains notched his fourteenth of the season in the 64th minute as Rothbury consolidated fourth spot in the Northern Alliance First Division.

Morpeth had led 2-0 and 3-1 in their game against Cramlington Town Independent in Division Two but it ended 3-3 and North Sunderland went down 3-1 at unbeaten leaders Whitley Bay SC.

Rothbury take on Winlaton Community at Armstrong Park in the First Round of the Combination Cup on Saturday while North Sunderland play Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields and Morpeth go back to Cramlington Town Independent again in the Amateur Cup.

