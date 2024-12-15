Draw puts Blyth Town on top

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 08:16 BST

Blyth Town have gone top of the Northern League.

The Gateway Park side drew 0-0 at Whitley Bay in front of a crowd of 301 – with the point enough to lift Gavin Fell’s team up into pole position.

With Redcar Athletic engaged in FA Vase action – and going down to a surprise 2-1 defeat by North Shields – Town took advantage, though they have played three games more.

They host Shildon this weekend.

Blyth Town boss Gav FellBlyth Town boss Gav Fell
Tomas Atkinson’s 83rd minute strike condemned Bedlington Terriers to a fifth straight defeat at Yarm & Eaglescliffe in Division Two.

Bedlington have slipped down into 16th place in the table, just six points and two places ahead of Northumbrian rivals Alnwick Town, who they visit on a Boxing Day.

