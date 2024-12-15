Draw puts Blyth Town on top

Blyth Town have gone top of the Northern League.

The Gateway Park side drew 0-0 at Whitley Bay in front of a crowd of 301 – with the point enough to lift Gavin Fell’s team up into pole position.

With Redcar Athletic engaged in FA Vase action – and going down to a surprise 2-1 defeat by North Shields – Town took advantage, though they have played three games more.

They host Shildon this weekend.

Blyth Town boss Gav Fell

Tomas Atkinson’s 83rd minute strike condemned Bedlington Terriers to a fifth straight defeat at Yarm & Eaglescliffe in Division Two.

Bedlington have slipped down into 16th place in the table, just six points and two places ahead of Northumbrian rivals Alnwick Town, who they visit on a Boxing Day.