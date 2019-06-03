Double delight as Alnwick sides beat Tillside in cricket league

There was double delight for the Alnwick teams in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend with both their teams recording victories over Tillside.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts lost a low-scoring game against Newcastle City, but Warkworth 1sts had a home win over Benwell & Walbottle.

Alnmouth & Lesbury went down to a 33-run defeat at the hands of Newcastle City 1sts in Division 1. In a low-scoring game, Newcastle batted first and only managed 78 all out with Sandeep Padmalaya top-scoring on 17. Dushan Hemantha took 4-14 and and Nick Denton 3-34, but in their innings Alnmouth slumped to only 45 all out with Paul Straker top-scoring on 17. Ihsan Ul-Haq took 4-4 and there were also four wickets for Ian Stubbs.

Alnwick 1sts won by 79 runs in their home game against Tillside 1sts in Division 2. Tillside made a great start with the ball and had the home side struggling at 4-3, but they recovered with a 109 fourth wicket stand to post 169 all out in the last over with Andrew Scott on 84 and Jamie Guy on 51. Callum Bickerton took 5-20 and Sean Wales 3-47, but in reply, Tillside were all out for only 90, with Jake Birkett on 32 and Jamie Pick on 20. Gareth Bateman took 4-14 and Alan Straker 3-30.

Warkworth 1sts won by 128 runs when they faced Benwell & Walbottle 1sts at home. The home side put on a big score of 308-8 with Scott Gibson on 75, Kamran Mansoor on 65 and Matthew Potts on 47. Jonathon Ridley took 4-43 for Benwell, who in reply were 180-8 in their innings with Elliott Horbury on 35 and Martin Jeavons on 33. Doug Potts took 4-56 for Warkworth.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by seven wickets at home to Whickham 2nds in Division 3. Thorsten Robinson was 82 not out and there was a knock of 44 from Peter Robinson as Alnmouth out on 228-6. But in reply, Mick Armstrong hit 96 for Whickham who took 45 overs to chase it down at 229-3 with Matthew Rodger on 49 not out.

Alnwick 2nds won by seven wickets when they travelled to take on Tillside 2nds. Alnwick batted first and Matthew Stewart hit 75 as the visitors found themselves 156-5 at the end of their 40 overs. The Etal side then struggled with the bat, Joe Bickerton and Andrew Skeen both scoring 16 as they found themselves all out for only 84 in reply. Declan mark and Michael Kirkup did most of the damage with three wickets apiece.

Warenford won by 89 runs away to Monkseaton 1sts in Division 5. Brian Thompson hit 66 and there were knocks of 37 from a Michael Thompson and 29 from Kevin Greshon as they put on 174-7 at the end of their 40 overs. Ian McDine and Ben Windass claimed three wickets apiece for Monkseaton, who in reply were 85 all out with Richard Ord on 26. Brian Thompson took 4-6 from his four overs.

Wooler suffered a 65-run home defeat at the hands of Stobswood 2nds in Division 6. Stobswood put on 141-8 with Stuart Shanks on 43 and Antony Wingfield on 33, Angus Todd taking 3-32. Wooler, in reply, were 76 all out with Laurie Blackburn top-scoring on 16. David Wanless jun took 3-14 for the visitors.

Howick won by two wickets when they faced Rock at home. George Cockayne was the mainstay of the Rock batting with 81 not out, the side putting on 136 all out, with Paul Marley taking 5-13 in six overs. Howick ran it down in 38 overs at 137-8 with Leon Midgley on 65 not out. Three Rock bowlers claimed two wickets apiece.

Embleton won by eight wickets when they beat Berwick 2nds away. Richard Farish was the only Berwick bat in double figures on 49 as the home side struggled to reach 90 all out with Hadley Grey and Graham Stephenson both taking three wickets. In reply, a Embleton chased it down without loss with openers Paul Carss and Gary Davison on 46 not out and 36 not out respectively.

Warkworth 2nds won by 42 runs away to Ulgham 2nds. Rory Wilson hit 57 as Warkworth made 157-6 with Alex Nott taking two of the wickets. Ulgham were 115 all out in reply with Laurie Spears on 28 and Guy Scholes on 23. Stephen Lambert and Adam Jonson took three wickets apiece.

* Fixtures for Saturday (June 8) are:

Division 1 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Percy Main 1sts.

Division 2 - Alnwick 1sts v Backworth 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Bates Cottages 1sts.

Division 3 - Ashington Rugby 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Whickham 1sts v Warkworth 1sts.

Division 5 - Bates Cottages 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Cramlington 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Warenford v Bedlington 2nds.

Division 6 - Berwick 2nds v Stobswood 2nds; Rock v Howick; Warkworth 2nds v Embleton.