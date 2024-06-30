Donaldson smashes 140 in Berwick cricket success
and live on Freeview channel 276
The big Aussie sent 17 balls scurrying away to the boundaries for 4 and lifted one over the ropes for six as he played strokes all around the field to make a brilliant total of 140.
He was well supported by his fellow batsmen in the top order with Manu Shukla knocking eight 4s in his 52 minutes at the crease which took him to 38 before the dreaded finger was raised and he went lbw to Ali Thirlwell.
Thirlwell also got Liam Thompson with another that came up into his pads for an lbw with him going just nine short of his half century.
Donaldson was caught by Dan Mills off Elliott Birkett-Jones after spending almost two hours in the field as he took his season’s runs tally up to an impressive 719.
“We are all very, very happy for Dom. The way he has been batting, it was only a matter of time before he got his century for the club,” said fellow batsman Shukla.
Skipper James Patterson had his bat in raised in the air as he made a half century himself, totalling 63 not out, while Jordan Woodcock was run out for 5 with Lee Mark having to pad and helmet up to trudge out and stand at the defending end for just one ball.
The superb batting display took Berwick to a huge 316/4, putting Allendale under huge pressure to chase the total.
“We are happy as a side with the way season has panned so far and going into the decisive half of the season, we are all motivated to build on the positives so far,” continued Shukla, who has chalked up 266 runs himself so far this term.
When Jordan Woodcock caught opener John Welch off James Thompson for just 15, that pressure increased somewhat, although a partnership between Charlie Backer and Geoff Spark took them to 83 before Backer was caught and bowled by Michael Shearer.
He also claimed the wicket of Johnny Wallace while Toby Warner took a superb 4-10 in a spell of five overs that also had two maidens.
Berwick are down at Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds this Saturday in Division Three action and they have a semi-final against Blagdon Park in the William Birkett Memorial Cup upcoming at a date to be arranged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.