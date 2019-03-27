Dolphins in County Championships

Alnwick Dolphins swimming club sent four teams to compete at the Northumberland and Durham County Swimming Championships held at the Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

They competed in the freestyle 4x50m and team medley events 4x50m (backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and front crawl).

Ben Saxon, Oscar Wilson, Matthew Park and Luke Fahy swam in the boys open age group and made the final of the medley race.

The 13/14 years boys , Ed Brown, Oliver Thew, Gregor Batley and Ben Fish, made both of their finals medley and freestyle. They won bronze medals for both.

The girls’ team, Ellie Mather, Ellen Lowry, Hannah Johnston, Alisa Batley, Sophie Green, Gemma Thew and Ellie Price, competed well and got some good personal-best times.