Djalo hat-trick puts Rothbury on back foot
Brandon Lawther joined him on the scoresheet with a double as the Reds crashed to a 5-0 reverse at Armstrong Park.
The Hornets had plenty sting in their tails as Djalo, who is also registered to play for the NPL National League side’s first team, hit some smart finishes in a quarter of an hour spell just before half time to effectively kill the game.
“We played well for the first 29 minutes. The goal was a mistake and it knocked the stuffing out of us, then we didn’t recover from it,” said Rothbury secretary Dan Herron after.
The Hillmen are at Hazlerigg Victory in midweek and they’re on the road again to Newcastle Benfield reserves on Saturday.
In fact, six of Rothbury’s opening nine games are away as they clock up some miles in the opening month.
