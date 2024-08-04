Djalo hat-trick puts Rothbury on back foot

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 08:40 BST
Alfa Djalo netted a hat-trick for Hebburn Town Reserves in an emphatic opening day victory at Rothbury in Division One of the Northern Alliance.

Brandon Lawther joined him on the scoresheet with a double as the Reds crashed to a 5-0 reverse at Armstrong Park.

The Hornets had plenty sting in their tails as Djalo, who is also registered to play for the NPL National League side’s first team, hit some smart finishes in a quarter of an hour spell just before half time to effectively kill the game.

“We played well for the first 29 minutes. The goal was a mistake and it knocked the stuffing out of us, then we didn’t recover from it,” said Rothbury secretary Dan Herron after.

Rothbury were beaten 5-0 in their season opener

The Hillmen are at Hazlerigg Victory in midweek and they’re on the road again to Newcastle Benfield reserves on Saturday.

In fact, six of Rothbury’s opening nine games are away as they clock up some miles in the opening month.

