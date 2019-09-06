Dirty Leeds? Ranking the most ill-disciplined teams in Premier League history - featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea & more

The 2019/20 Premier League campaign may have only just begun, but there's already been a wealth of red cards dished out by the referees. Using stats from the Premier League archives, we've taken a look at the most ill-disciplined sides in the competition's history.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 08:03
Premier League

Now of course, red cards are a far more severe caution than yellows, so we've trebled their value to reflect this. Scroll through the gallery to see the dirtiest sides in the Premier League's history...

Red cards: 1. Yellow cards: 39
Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 47
Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 66

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 70
Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 113
Red cards: 2. Yellow cards: 115
Red cards: 7. Yellow cards: 117
Red cards: 7 . Yellow cards: 117
Red cards: 9. Yellow cards: 142
Red cards: 6. Yellow cards: 183
Red cards: 9 . Yellow cards: 176
Red cards: 6. Yellow cards: 228
Red cards: 14. Yellow cards: 335
Red cards: 10. Yellow cards: 287
Red cards: 7. Yellow cards: 329
Red cards: 19. Yellow cards: 341
Red cards: 24. Yellow cards: 328
Red cards: 14. Yellow cards: 368
Red cards: 26. Yellow cards: 364
Red cards: 15. Yellow cards: 399
Red cards: 20. Yellow cards: 399
Red cards: 24. Yellow cards: 408
Red cards: 26. Yellow cards: 407
Red cards: 22. Yellow cards: 419
Red cards: 27. Yellow cards: 428
Red cards: 24. Yellow cards: 481
Red cards: 17. Yellow cards: 538
Red cards: 27. Yellow cards: 512
Red cards: 20. Yellow cards: 616
Red cards: 31. Yellow cards: 679
Red cards: 31. Yellow cards: 718
Red cards: 47. Yellow cards: 729
Red cards: 28. Yellow cards: 790
Red cards: 38. Yellow cards: 776
Red cards: 44. Yellow cards: 845
Red cards: 45. Yellow cards: 973
Red cards: 62. Yellow cards: 1095
Red cards: 55. Yellow cards: 1136
Red cards: 77. Yellow cards: 1111
Red cards: 66. Yellow cards: 1268
Red cards: 58. Yellow cards: 1303
Red cards: 57. Yellow cards: 1368
Red cards: 82. Yellow cards: 1366
Red cards: 72. Yellow cards: 1460
Red cards: 66. Yellow cards: 1482
Red cards: 64 .Yellow cards: 1511
Red cards: 88. Yellow cards: 1555
Red cards: 94. Yellow cards: 1578
Red cards: 78. Yellow cards: 1633