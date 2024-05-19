Defeats for Tillside and Berwick but Graham hits half century in Wooler win
Having won the toss and electing to bat, the wickets tumbled with alarming regularity after skipper Ross Hindmarsh was bowled by Abubakar Maqsood for 14.
Joe Whitty then went for a duck to Mirza Balal Baig and Joe Bickerton walked, caught and bowled by Amin Ul Faisal for 12.
Law Atkinson, Matthew Dawson, Rory McGregor and James Whittle all failed to score while Olly Dakers hit 4, Gareth Hill 8 and Jamie Pick 4.
Amin Ul Faisal took 5-12 in just 5.2 overs.
Bickerton trapped Ananth Jegadeesh lbw for 23 and Hindmarsh caught Yasir Baig off his bowling for four, but Harpreet Singh Saran and Siddiqui Muhammad Umer Khattab were 13 and 4 not out respectively as Matfen made the 48 to win in just 8.4 overs.
Berwick also went down to defeat in Division Three as hosts Blagdon Park beat them by 50 runs.
Berwick won the toss and put the hosts in to bat, getting them all out for 153 in 47.5 overs.
Stephen Thompson took 4-27 and James Thompson 4-35 as they set what looked an attainable target – but James Thompson’s 30 with the bat led the scoring figures as the Berwick wickets tumbled.
Joseph Creasy took 4-21 and David Gibson a hugely impressive 4-9.
There was better news at Wooler in Division Six (North) as they went joint top of the table with Lions after an eight-wicket success over Howick, Alnmouth & Lesbury.
The visitors were 128/9 after their 40 overs with skipper Chris Hinchcliffe scoring 37 and Andrew Hodgson being 41 not out at the end of their innings.
Ali Graham took 3-21 as he led the bowling figures for Wooler and he was also the hero with the bat, chalking up 53 runs not out.
Laurie Blackburn was unlucky not to celebrate a half century himself and was caught by Jake Graham off Ben King on 49.
Les Porteous was bowled by Elizabeth McLean on 3 and Tom Brown was not out without scoring as Wooler made the 129 in 21.3 overs.