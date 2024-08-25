Defeats for North Sunderland and Morpeth in Alliance Division Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both North Sunderland and Morpeth went down to away defeats in the Second Division of the Alliance.

The Fishermen were beaten 3-0 at Cramlington Town Independent while Morpeth had Will Pritchard and Louie Gourlay on target in a 3-2 reverse at Whitley Bay Sporting.

Pritchard was also in target with a long-range effort in the side’s 1-0 win at Ellington last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth had led 2-0 after an hour but the hosts kept pressing and were rewarded with the three points.

Will Pritchard has netted in Morpeth's last two fixtures

North Sunderland host Benton on Saturday and Morpeth go to a much-improved FC United of Newcastle.

They travelled to Gosforth Bohemians reserves in midweek while North Sunderland played Blyth Town reserves at Seahouses.