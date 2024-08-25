Defeats for North Sunderland and Morpeth in Alliance Division Two
Both North Sunderland and Morpeth went down to away defeats in the Second Division of the Alliance.
The Fishermen were beaten 3-0 at Cramlington Town Independent while Morpeth had Will Pritchard and Louie Gourlay on target in a 3-2 reverse at Whitley Bay Sporting.
Pritchard was also in target with a long-range effort in the side’s 1-0 win at Ellington last week.
Morpeth had led 2-0 after an hour but the hosts kept pressing and were rewarded with the three points.
North Sunderland host Benton on Saturday and Morpeth go to a much-improved FC United of Newcastle.
They travelled to Gosforth Bohemians reserves in midweek while North Sunderland played Blyth Town reserves at Seahouses.
