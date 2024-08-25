Defeats for North Sunderland and Morpeth in Alliance Division Two

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Both North Sunderland and Morpeth went down to away defeats in the Second Division of the Alliance.

The Fishermen were beaten 3-0 at Cramlington Town Independent while Morpeth had Will Pritchard and Louie Gourlay on target in a 3-2 reverse at Whitley Bay Sporting.

Pritchard was also in target with a long-range effort in the side’s 1-0 win at Ellington last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth had led 2-0 after an hour but the hosts kept pressing and were rewarded with the three points.

Will Pritchard has netted in Morpeth's last two fixturesWill Pritchard has netted in Morpeth's last two fixtures
Will Pritchard has netted in Morpeth's last two fixtures

North Sunderland host Benton on Saturday and Morpeth go to a much-improved FC United of Newcastle.

They travelled to Gosforth Bohemians reserves in midweek while North Sunderland played Blyth Town reserves at Seahouses.

Related topics:Morpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.