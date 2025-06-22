Defeats for Alnwick and Warkworth

Alnwick remain at the foot of the NTCL First Division table following a nine-wicket defeat by Whickham.

Opener Harry Lobb unfortunately walked without score when he was clean bowled by Matthew Rodger early doors, and Sam Vernon followed him back to the pavilion for 1 when he was caught by Sam Richardson from Rodger.

Although Max Harrison hit a solid 45 which included seven 4s and a 6, Alnwick struggled after skipper James Crooks went for 23.

Rodger took 4-15, Nazmul Islam was 3-26 and Oliver Pinnock took 2-2 as Alnwick were all out for 108 in the 39th over.

Alnwick have had a tough start to the season

David Wright took opener Mick Armstrong’s wicket when he was stumped by Lobb on 43, but an unbeaten 29 from Richardson and 15 from Louis Ainsley took Whickham to 109/1 and the win in the 21st over.

Alnwick are on the road to mid-table Consett this weekend.

Warkworth were also defeated in Division Two as leaders GEMS beat them by seven wickets on the Castle Green.

Tristan Parnell’s 25 was the top score as they were all out for 101 in the 31st over – Matthew Hall knocking 22 and skipper Michael Phillips 14 as Nasir Mehmood and Salman Ahmed tumbled the wickets with figures of 4/22 and 4/27 respectively.

Ahmed hit his half century when he came to the crease, making 54 before Phillips caught him off Parnell.

Sultan Zeb had gone for 8 when Oliver Bremner got him lbw, then Zakariya Iqbal was caught by Finn Currie off Martin Clark for 16 to give Warkworth hope at 26-2.

The visitors got to 103/3 after 12 overs with skipper Syed Hassan Raza 10 not out and Amjad Khan on 4.

Warkworth are eighth in the table and go up to struggling Tillside on Saturday.